Trail RCMP report the latest phone scam that has hit the Kootenays.

A 73 year old woman from Trail received a phone call last week from an unknown caller who demanded $399 for “computer repairs.”

However, the woman told the suspicious caller that she does not own a computer and then she reported the fraudulent call to police.

RCMP remind the public to be wary of who they send money to over the phone. Once money is sent electronically or through the mail, it likely cannot be recovered.