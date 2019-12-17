Photo taken outside of Creston's RCMP offices (Jensen Shields, MyCrestonNow.com staff)

RCMP Report another scam hitting the Kootenays.

This time fraudsters are calling locals claiming that the warranty on their vehicles are about to expire. Victims are then prompted to extend their warranty over the phone and paying by credit card. If you do receive a call, hang up and call your dealership directly if you have any warranty concerns.

Calls of this nature are not legitimate and follow the ongoing trend of fraudsters pretending to be government officials, manufacturers or simply people in dire straights.

Remember, once money is sent over the phone or by mail, it is rarely recovered.

Creston Media Report

Police received 44 calls for assistance from December 10 to December 17, 2019.

December 10, 2019

Report of possible break and enter to a residence turned out to be false due to the complainant’s high level of intoxication.

A call at a local motel in which the caller stated that he may shoot someone resulted in an emergency response by police. Ambulance and fire attended as well. In the end, the caller was worried for his spouse as she was having a seizure, and he did not intend to threaten anyone.

Attended to a complaint of a domestic assault. Investigation on going.

Responded to a break and enter to a trailer in progress. Police located two suspects who stated that they were just looking into the trailer.

December 11, 2019

Report of property damage at a Creston service club.

A vehicle check for expired insurance found that the validation tag had been stolen.

December 12, 2019

Report of threats being uttered at a local bar.

Report of an angry person attempting to offload furniture at a local business after finding out the furniture wouldn’t be accepted.

Report of possible illicit drug sales on line.

December 13, 2019

Report of an assault stemming from a disagreement over a bicycle.

Attended to a disagreement over custody issues.

December 14, 2019

Report of a suspicious person checking vehicle door handles in Creston.

Called to assist with a medical call in which a person removed a medical device and had harmed himself.

Police attended a local motel and arrested a suspect who was in breach of his court ordered conditions by not being in an approved residence and also being in contact with a female under 16 years of age. The suspect is being held in police cells until court.

Called to a suspicious person who had entered an unsafe structure. Police attended and removed the person as no entry was allowed.

Police assisted in locating a youth who had run away from home from another community.

December 15, 2019

Report of threats being uttered during a civil dispute over a property line in Boswell.

Report of a hit and run by a vehicle driving unsafely on the Kootenay Pass.

Attended to a family dispute in Kingsgate.

Attended to a dispute between two tenants in which water was poured down vents into the neighbouring apartment.

December 16, 2019

Attended to assist a person who had stated that he wished to harm himself. Numerous firearms were seized from the residence after the person was taken to the hospital.

Report of a disturbance after one partner yelled at another in a public place concerning a past relationship.

Attended to a complaint of Christmas music being played too loud from a residential outdoor display.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2019-12-17