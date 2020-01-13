News Bitterly cold arctic air descends on the Kootenays SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Monday, Jan. 13th, 2020 Environment Canada asks Kootenay residents to prepare for bitterly cold air. An extremely cold arctic air mass is descending on the Kootenays, resulting in what will feel like, -30 degrees with a wind chill as temperatures drop overnight. Meanwhile a snowfall warning remains in effect all along the highway 3 corridor. It will make travel difficult in higher elevations including the Kootenay pass, which reopened at 2:00 am this morning. The Kootenays aren’t the only region to feel the big chill. Environment Canada reports temperatures dropping down to -20 with a windchill in Vancouver B.C, which usually has much milder weather.