Environment Canada asks Kootenay residents to prepare for bitterly cold air.

An extremely cold arctic air mass is descending on the Kootenays, resulting in what will feel like, -30 degrees with a wind chill as temperatures drop overnight.

Meanwhile a snowfall warning remains in effect all along the highway 3 corridor. It will make travel difficult in higher elevations including the Kootenay pass, which reopened at 2:00 am this morning.

The Kootenays aren’t the only region to feel the big chill.

Environment Canada reports temperatures dropping down to -20 with a windchill in Vancouver B.C, which usually has much milder weather.