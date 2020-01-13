The Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting their second annual Creston Valley Business Awards.

From Yahk to Kuskonook, local businesses will be nominated for awards in business excellence, hospitality and tourism, arts and culture, trades and services, customer service, professional services, best employer and non – profit organisation.

Another three are being added this year for best real estate agent, home-based business and agricultural business. Only Chamber members will be able to vote on businesses with the Chamber for the esteemed business excellence award.

The Gala will be on February 15th, with its attendees giving the final vote the night of.

For more details and how to nominate your favourite local businesses go to crestonvalleychamber.com

Nominations are open until January 29, 2020.