Fortunately for all parties, it was not a bear, but a deer that a man was attempting to dispatch.

Creston RCMP received the call on January 15, 2020. Two animals were reportedly struck on the highway that day.

For the full, un-edited report from RCMP Staff Sergeant Ryan Currie, read below.

Creston Media Report

Police received 54 calls for assistance from January 9 to January 16, 2020.

January 9, 2020

Report of Harassment over social media

Assisted Ministry of Child and Family Services to keep the peace.

January 10, 2020

Attended to a number of traffic complaints including collisions resulting from poor road conditions.

January 11, 2020

Report of a dog running on the highway near Kitchener.

Called to a disturbance in Lister in which a person was breaching a no contact order. The resulting investigation included a complaint of assault. Liquor consumption was a major factor.

Called to a complaint of a couple walking down the road ion Creston and falling into a snowbank. Police ensured the intoxicated couple got home safely.

January 12, 2020

Attended to a disturbance in Lister involving the same people as the day previous. One subject was found to be breaching release conditions, and another subject was charged with assault. Liquor again a factor.

Report of intentional damage to a vehicle near Wynndel.

Called to check on the well being of a possibly homeless person.

January 13, 2020

Called to check on the well being of an overdue traveller. The subject was found safe.

Report of an ex spouse attending a residence without consent.

Attended to a Creston business to remove a highly intoxicated person causing a disturbance. The subject was lodged in police cells to sober up after attempting to fight the arresting officer.

January 14, 2020

Attended a care facility to ensure that an un-licenced driver ceased too operate his vehicle without a licence.

Attended to a family dispute including personal documents and money.

Police attended to a number of traffic complaints and collisions due to poor road conditions including two collisions in which occupants were injured.

January 15, 2020

A call to a report of an injured elk on the highway was referred to BC Conservation Officers.

Called to assist with a family disturbance.

Police were called to a report that a man was sitting on top of a bear that had been hit on the highway, and he was attempting to slit the bear’s throat. The caller then advised that the bear had begun to fight back. Upon police gathering further information, it appeared as if a bystander was actually attempting to dispatch a deer that had been struck on the highway, and not having a fight with a bear.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-01-16