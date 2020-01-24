News Weekly RCMP Report SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Friday, Jan. 24th, 2020 (stock photo) Creston Media Report Police received 60 calls for assistance from January 16 to January 23, 2020. January 16, 2020 Attended to a domestic disturbance with an alleged assault. Report of video surveillance showing a woman attempting to enter a locked vehicle. Report of a purse being stolen from an unlocked vehicle. Investigated a report of children abusing animals in a residence. January 17, 2020 A report of a single vehicle collision in Kitchener resulted in the drinking driver being charged with impaired operation. Report of a theft from a Creston business. January 18, 2020 Began an investigation into a report of a familial assault in which a mother struck one of her adult children. Alcohol a factor. Received a number of calls to check on the well being of a male walking on Highway 21 and Highway 3. January 19, 2020 Located an intoxicated male walking on Canyon Street. Police ensured the male arrived home safely. Called to assist stranded ATV drivers on Dodge Creek FSR. The stranded advised that they were becoming cold and requested Search and Rescue assistance. During the investigation, the stranded called friends with a snowmobile to come pick them up without notifying police or Search and Rescue. The stranded were rescued by friends without issue. January 20, 2020 Attended to a family dispute after threats of violence. A drinking driver who was observed stumbling out of a local business into his vehicle was given a licence suspension and had his vehicle impounded. January 21, 2020 Report of a Creston resident having his ATM card cloned and used in Florida to remove funds from his bank account. Attempted to locate a vehicle after a report of a possible impaired driver leaving a Creston business. Request to check the well being of a relative who was making unpopular life choices with other family members. All was well upon police locating the person. Report of a suspicious vehicle with three males yelling out the windows in Erickson. January 22, 2020 The party ended early in the morning for an intoxicated male who was found by police outside a residence in Lister with his pants down. The male was lodged in police cells until sober. Attended a Creston residence to arrest a US citizen on an immigration warrant after entering Canada illegally. The male was held for an Immigration Hearing and sent back to the US. Intervened in a long standing neighbour dispute in Wynndel. Report of shoplifting at a Creston business led to the arrest of a male and female in Cranbrook. An investigation was opened after a person obstructed justice by lying to police regarding a person who entered Canada illegally. January 23, 2019 Report of an attempted fraud to an elderly couple. Report of shoplifting at a Creston business. S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-01-23