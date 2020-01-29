The trend of rising Property taxes has stayed consistent throughout the Province.

But the Town of Creston will be seeing a point 0.68% dip. This is in part due to taxation allocated for garbage pickup being removed for 2020.

“Our reduction to solid waste being moved to utility billing, which is $225,000, so that reduced us by 5%,” said Creston’s Director of Finance Steffan Klassen during the Town’s public budget meeting.

Each household in Creston now pays $90 a year for solid waste pickup. It’s a move that the Town says is more fair as every household will pay the same amount for the same service. The system also allows for tweaking as the Town prepares to include a curbside recycling program and organics waste pickup in the coming years.