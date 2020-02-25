The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service say they will continue to investigate the death of 47 year old Aaron Graham.

A body was located in the Vallican area by Nelson RCMP on October 10, 2020 after police received a call at approximately 10:00 am that day. Both the Southeast District RCMP Major Crime Unit and the Kootenay Boundary Regional Detachment’s investigators determined that the deceased had passed two days prior, and treated the death as suspicious.

An autopsy confirmed their suspicions of criminality and now police are reaching out to the public.

“No arrests have been made in relation to Mr. Graham’s death,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a February 25, 2020 media release. “To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation no further details of his death will be released at this time.”

O’Donaghey also asks the public to respect the privacy of Graham’s family as the investigation continues. Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.