An incientt involving a loaded logging truck is still under investigation by police.

Last Monday, Slocan Lake RCMP responded to a single motor vehicle incident near New Denver at 11:13 am.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicated that a tractor and trailer ended up on its side after losing control on a curve while travelling south on Highway 6.

A load of logs then rolled down an embankment causing damage to a BC Hydro pole.

The driver was taken to hospital by BC Ambulance for medical attention after he was able to escape the cab with minimal injuries.

The accident prompted a warning to all Kootenay commuters from Cpl Jaime Moffat:

“We would like to remind motorists that the road conditions are changing quickly at this time of year with freezing and thawing of roads, please take care especially when travelling through curves and shadowed roadways as road conditions can change unexpectedly,” said Cpl Moffat.