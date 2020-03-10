Opportunity awaits in the Creston Valley.

On March 11, 2020, WorkBC Centre and the College of the Rockies will be hosting a massive job fair with more than 30 employers. The full list is provided at the end of this article.

WorkBC Centre employer liaison Beth Hurst is facilitating the event. She says it is a chance for Kootenay job seekers to make a first impression.

“It’s geared at bringing together job-seekers, entrepreneurs, employers and business support organizations in one central place,” says Hurst. “It’s a great opportunity to introduce yourself to potential employers, network, hand out resumes as potentially land an interview or job.”

Hurst provides some tips for attendees who are looking to jump-start their career path.

“It is beneficial to show up and almost treat it like you are going to a job interview. Dress and look professional; be confident; prepare and practice your personal introduction, make eye contact, speak clearly, listen and… smile,” Hurst adds. “And finally, and equally as important. Make sure your resume and cover letter have no mistakes.”

Outside of the Job and Career fair, WorkBC Centre is available to to help job seekers or employers, according to Hurst.

“We offer a variety of services for including one to one employment planning, workshops, job search services, career assessments, employment counselling and re-training, and if you have been hired, come see us to check if you are eligible for funding for short-term certificates, training, financial supports to start a new job, financial supports while job searching and wage subsidies. “

The Job and Career fair starts at 4:00 pm and runs until 7:00 pm at the College of the Rockies campus in Creston.

Employers participating in the Job and Career fair include: