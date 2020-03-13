The House of Commons in Ottawa. (Supplied by Pixabay)

Looking to stop the spread of COVID-19, Canada’s House of Commons is shutting down for five weeks.

All of the federal parties were discussing not returning from their scheduled break next week and reached an agreement on Thursday.

The House of Commons will be suspended until April 20th.

As part of the shutdown plan, the Canadian Parliament passed the new NAFTA deal between the United States, Canada, and Mexicos, now known as the USMCA. A vote is expected Thursday afternoon in the Senate.

The federal budget which was scheduled to be tabled on March 30th has been unscheduled and will be presented at a later date as a result of the shutdown.

*** Story by Wendy Gray/Bradley Jones ***