The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) has cancelled the remainder of the 2020 playoffs, including the 2020 Cyclone Taylor Cup in 100 Mile House.

Convening on Friday to further discuss the decision to postpone the playoffs, the league has since fully shut down the season.

“KIJHL teams that were still participating in the league playoffs will cease all on-ice operations and end their seasons,” said the KIJHL.

“This development comes after the KIJHL was advised by Hockey Canada and BC Hockey this morning (Friday) that the 2019/20 hockey season will not resume at a later date.”

The KIJHL said the decision was made with the “health and safety of our players, coaches, volunteers, billets and fans as the sole consideration.”

The league said they share the fan’s disappointment at this news and thank everyone for their contributions to another exciting 2019/2020 KIJHL season.

“We will provide further updates through our website and social media channels as developments occur, and we wish good health to everyone in the KIJHL family.”