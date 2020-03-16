With the cancellation of local and major sports, some entertainers have also decided to scrap their tours in the United States.

The Pearl Theater board received notice from Idaho duo Bridges Home, set to perform April 3, 2020 that the duo are postponing all upcoming shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, Bridges Home is the only act to confirm postponing. Now the Pearl Theatre, which is in Bonners Ferry ID, said they are working with all scheduled artists to determine how to proceed.

“After a lot of soul searching and research, we have come to the conclusion that we need to postpone all of our near-term concerts and shows until we all have more clarity and information about what is going on with the current pandemic situation,” Bridges Home members Dave and Tami Gunter wrote the Pearl Theatre.

Board President Jessica Tingley said that she and the board respect and agree with the Gunters’ decision and said, “As far as other upcoming shows, the Pearl Theater is working with individual performers to determine which events will go on as scheduled and which will be postponed to a later date.”

Bonner Ferry is 55 kilometres from Creston, BC and though a national border divides both towns, both communities often shop, live and play in each other’s backyards.

But that reality may change as Canadians and Americans begin to take extra steps to self isolate.