*Press release submitted by the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce*

CV Chamber of Commerce COVID-19 Press Release; For Immediate Release

March 15, 2020

Dear people of Creston,

In the midst of global COVID-19 concerns, we hope that this letter finds you, your families, and loved ones, safe and in good health. For those who are unwell, we wish a speedy and full recovery.

Many of you may be at home, with children, perhaps in quarantine – we are all in this this together, no matter where we are!

Know that the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce is keeping up to date on this event, and will be there for our businesses, and citizens, in helping navigate government support and aid programs as they come forward. We will also be a reliable source of information for our local citizens regarding the latest news updates from our government and medical officials.

Regarding COVID 19, now is a time for calm, a time for being sensible and reasonable, but also a time to act.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce will be taking the following actions to lessen the impact of this pandemic as it approaches our home:

1) Our AGM, scheduled for March 19th at 5:30 pm, has been postponed until such time that it is advisable to again safely meet in group settings as per National and Provincial medical officers.

2) Our annual trade show, scheduled for April 24 and 25th, is cancelled for 2020. All who have booked and paid for a booth will be fully refunded.

3) Our annual slo-pitch tournament, scheduled on the May Long weekend, is cancelled for 2020. 4) While the Chamber of Commerce will remain open during this time to aid and assist our community, the Chamber of Commerce Office will be closed until further notice, with all business conducted via telephone, email, or online. The Chamber manager, Vern Gorham, will be reachable during this time via email (manager@crestonvalleychamber.com) or cell phone.

According to our BC Centre for Disease Control website, prevention requires following recommended guidelines like: 1) Washing your hands often (with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds; 2) Practicing social distancing (keeping a 2 metre distance from each other, not shaking hands, hugging, and having other unnecessary contact with others); 3) Regularly sanitizing high traffic areas and surfaces; 4) Not touching your face, among other things.

http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/about-covid-19/prevention

And, if you are returning from travelling outside of Canada, the BC Centre for Disease Control strongly advises self-isolation for 14 days. Here is what that means:

http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19/testing-isolation

The Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce implores all who live in our Valley to heed the advice of our national and provincial health officers. If we each do our part, we will lessen the impact of this virus on our community, and we will ride through this.

In the meantime, let us work safely together. Let us remember what it means to be Canadian by

looking out for each other, supporting the most vulnerable, and being good neighbours. Let us shop locally and support our local businesses.

The Chamber of Commerce will be keeping up on all of the latest developments relating to this virus including those relating to government assistance and aid. As members of the BC and Chambers of Commerce, we will receive much important and beneficial information from them. will forward pertinent information forward in a timely fashion. Please visit our website periodically for updates at www.crestonvalleychamber.com

Other important local and pertinent resources:

Town of Creston: http://creston.ca/2403/COVID-19-Information

RDCK: https://rdck.ca/EN/main/services/emergency-management/covid-19-updates.html

BC Centre for Disease Control: http://www.bccdc.ca/health-info/diseases-conditions/covid-19

BC Ministry of Health: https://www.healthlinkbc.ca/health-feature/coronavirus-disease-covid-19

Interior Health Authority: https://www.interiorhealth.ca/YourEnvironment/CommunicableDiseaseControl/Pages/Breaking-News-and-Info.aspx

Health Canada: https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/diseases/coronavirus-disease-covid-19.html

Creston, we are here for each other. Together we will stand strong, and we will rise above this.

Vern Gorham Chamber Manager manager@crestonvalleychamber.com