The Regional District of Central Kootenay shut the doors of all their community complexes on the evening of March 16, 2020.

Closures will remain in effect for four weeks minimum. The Regional District says this in direct response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All programs scheduled to run at these facilities have been cancelled, including drop-in classes, pre-registered programs and rentals. Staff will be working to process refunds and credits. Time-based memberships will be put on hold immediately. Customers do not need to take any action at this time.

The following facilities throughout the RDCK will be affected:

Castlegar, Areas I & J

Castlegar & District Community Complex (including Castlegar Senior’s Centre)

Pioneer Arena

Creston, Areas A, B & C

Creston & District Community Complex

Rotacrest Hall

Creston Education Centre Gym

Riondel Community Centre

Nelson, Salmo and Areas E, F & G

Nelson & District Community Complex

Nelson Civic Arena

North Shore Hall

Salmo & District Fitness Centre

Area H, Silverton, New Denver

New Denver Fitness Centre

“The health and safety of our employees and the people we serve is our first priority, and closing our facilities will help prevent the risk and spread of infection,” said Stuart Horn, Chief Administrative Officer for the RDCK. “Further, this will allow us to focus our resources on providing essential services to communities across the region and keeping critical operations running. We thank residents and visitors for their understanding and patience at this time.”

