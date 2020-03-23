Creston, BC March 23, 2020: Everyone needs to work together to flatten the curve and reduce the spread of COVID-19. We owe it to our loved ones, our tireless medical health professionals and our community members. Limit your contact with others, meet virtually, and consider whether you need to go to the grocery store for just one item.

Effective immediately the Town of Creston is closing playgrounds. Signage will be displayed at each site and playgrounds will be closed off to prevent access. This also applies to exercise equipment. The Town will Continue to Provide Essential Services: This includes, water, sewer and fire protection among others. This includes street sweeping, which is required to keep dust levels down and ensure our storm drains can accommodate any spring rain or run-off.

An individual attending the Kamloops Sportsman Bonspiel, March 12-15, 2020, tested positive for COVID-19. If you, or someone you know attended, they may be at risk and should self isolate. For more information click here. Personal Service Establishments Ordered to Close: This means any business where a person provides a service to or on the body of another person (e.g., hair/nail salons, health spas, massage therapy and tattoo shops). These services require direct, personal contact with other people, and that is impossible to deliver while maintaining appropriate distancing. The Town of Creston will be hand-delivering letters to owners/operators of Personal Service Establishments.

This means any business where a person provides a service to or on the body of another person (e.g., hair/nail salons, health spas, massage therapy and tattoo shops). These services require direct, personal contact with other people, and that is impossible to deliver while maintaining appropriate distancing. The Town of Creston will be hand-delivering letters to owners/operators of Personal Service Establishments. Regional District of Central Kootenay Recycling and Waste: As of March 21, 2020 additional measures are being adopted at all RDCK-operated Resource Recovery Facilities – residential loads will be limited to household garbage only, payments from residents who wish to dispose of waste will no longer be accepted, and more. For more information click here.