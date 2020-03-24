News China Lifts Lockdown in Hubei Province SHARE ON: ash, staff Tuesday, Mar. 24th, 2020 Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. (Supplied by Pixabay) Some good news to give us hope this Tuesday morning out of China, where COVID-19 was first detected late last year. Chinese authorities are lifting the 11-week lockdown in Hubei province as of midnight. People who are in good health will be allowed to leave their homes. There have been no new infections in nearly a week. In the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began residents will have to remain in lockdown until April 8th. *** Story by Wendy Gray ***