Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer is warning people about coming into contact with contaminated surfaces.

Dr. Theresa Tam says doorknobs, elevator buttons, counters, and handrails are just a few examples of surfaces that could have the coronavirus living on them.

She said this is why high-risk people are safest inside their home. If you do need to venture out for fresh air, Dr. Tam says to keep your hands away from your face and practice meticulous hand washing.

She says Canadians are used to doing hard things, so let’s not tire or give up too soon. She said, “We need to get this done, so let’s plank that curve.”

