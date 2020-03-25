Prince Charles has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The 71-year old heir to the throne is in quarantine at a royal estate in Scotland. His wife Camilla has tested negative.

They do not know how he contracted the virus.

Clarence House says Charles has mild symptoms and is in good health.

The last time he visited his mother, Queen Elizabeth, was on March 12th. The Queen is at her home in Windsor.

*** Story by Wendy Gray ***