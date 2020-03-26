Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says COVID-19 is a global crisis that requires a global response.

In his daily address, Trudeau says he met virtually with his G20 counterparts to discuss the pandemic. Trudeau says they will only overcome COVID-19 as a global community and they have made significant investments to help people get through.

Trudeau also added that he has appointed Kirsten Hillman as Canada’s Ambassador to the United States.

The Prime Minister reminded people returning home from abroad that they must go into self-isolation for 14 days and if they don’t they could face fines or possible jail time.