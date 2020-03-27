News Creston RCMP media report: March 19-26 SHARE ON: Jensen Shields, staff Thursday, Mar. 26th, 2020 Photo taken outside of Creston's RCMP offices (Jensen Shields, MyCrestonNow.com staff) Creston Media Report Police received 53 calls for assistance from March 19 to March 26, 2020. March 19, 2020 Called to check on the well being of a male walking on Highway 3A. Police were very familiar with the male who was not in any danger nor did he pose any problems. March 20, 2020 Report of a domestic argument outside a Creston business. March 21, 2020 Report of on going harassment over the phone from an ex partner. Called to assist EHS with an intoxicated patient.’ A prank a Creston business resulted in police intervention when two young males thought it would be funny to attend the business drive through wearing light up “Purge” masks. Police intercepted the two and warned them about their behaviour. The pair offered to apologize to the business worker. March 22, 2020 Began an investigation into online extortion in which one party threatened to distribute intimate details of another party after a falling out of communication. Called to a report of an intoxicated ex partner causing problems at a residence. Report of harassing communications from an ex partner. Report of a person returning from the US and not self isolating. March 23, 2020 Report of harassment from a neighbour. Assisted EHS with a violent patient. Intervened in on going harassing comments over social media. Called to intervene in a family dispute involving violence. Report of a possible break and enter to a residence in Creston. Nothing noted to be missing. Attended to a report of a possible assault at a residence near Kingsgate. When the police arrived the complainants became belligerent with the attending officers so no action could be taken. March 24, 2020 Report of an assault near Crawford Bay. When police attended the victim stated that he could not recall any details or identify any suspects. Alcohol appeared to be a major factor. Report of a fraud over Kijiji with the sale of a dog. March 25, 2020 Attended to a complaint of an attempted break and enter to a residence in Lister. Report of a possible breach of a no contact order. Report of a business operating contrary to a public health order. Complaint forwarded to the proper authority. Report of damage to a tractor trailer near Kingsgate after it appeared that something hard was thrown or launched against it. March 26, 2020 Report of dangerous operation of a vehicle in which a driver drove too close to an ATV. Report of a bicycle being stolen from a residence in Creston. Reports of people returning from other countries and not self isolating. All of these reports did not breach the order of the Public Health Officer. S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-03-26