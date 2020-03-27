Dr. Bonnie Henry offering the daily Provincial COVID-19 update on March 26, 2020. (Supplied by the Provincial Government of British Columbia)

As of March 26th, confirmed COVID-19 cases in B.C. sit at 725, an increase of 66 positive test results from the day before.

As for the Interior Health region, 62 cases have been reported as of Thursday.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has reported that 186 people are considered fully recovered from COVID-19 in the province.

Henry announced prescriber guidelines put in place to help drug users and people who have issues with substance use disorder during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“These guidelines are to enable us to provide a safe supply for people and to ensure that they’re able to comply with our public health advice around isolation or quarantine, should that be required,” explained Henry.

Henry once again emphasized the importance of physical distancing during the outbreak.

“Every day that we stay home, that we do what we have been asked to do, where we stay apart but stay connected, brings us a day closer to being able to manage this response,” said Henry. “We can all make a difference, but we need everyone to be 100% committed to doing this. That doesn’t mean that 100% of people need to stay at their house, but each and every one of us needs to right now make that commitment to stay away from people who are vulnerable, to stay at home when we can.”

No new deaths have been reported as of Thursday, keeping the provincial total at 14.

*** Story by Ryley McCormack ***