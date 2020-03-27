Creston, BC March 26, 2020:

Town of Creston Emergency Operation Centre: Within our Emergency Operation Centre, we have activated an Advanced Planning Team to prepare for what the community may need in the future. We have dedicated professionals working through the logistics of acquiring products that will be of assistance to our community and frontline responders. The Town is working with a multi-disciplinary team to plan and prepare for potential impacts of COVID-19.

Protecting Consumers: This morning, Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, issued a series of ministerial orders under the Emergency Program Act to ensure a coordinated response to COVID-19 across government. Notably, to stop “panic buying”, the secondary resale of food, medical supplies, personal protective equipment, cleaning and other essential supplies is prohibited. Further, the quantities of essential items will be restricted at the point of sale. For details on the Province’s COVID-19 response visit https://news.gov.bc.ca/21885.

Open Burning Banned in Creston Valley: The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy has prohibited burning in the Creston Valley until April 15, 2020. This measure reduces excess air pollution in populated airsheds across the province and supports those with respiratory conditions. The Regional District of Central Kootenay operated Landfill on Mallory Road will be accepting yard and garden waste for free during the month of April. The Town will also be doing our regular curbside pickup April 14-16