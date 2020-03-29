Justin Trudeau will remain in self-isolation.

The Prime Minister says his wife Sophie has been given a clean bill of health after testing positive for COVID-19 and has taken the children to Harrington Cottage.

However, because it is not clear when his wife became healthy again Trudeau says he will remain in self-isolation and continue to work from home until he is sure he has not been exposed to COVID-19 for at least 14 days.