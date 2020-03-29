News More Funding for Women and Homeless Shelters Across Canada SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff Sunday, Mar. 29th, 2020 (Supplied by Unsplash) Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development has announced more funding for Canada’s vulnerable population. Ahmed Hussein said an additional $157-million will be deployed to assist the homeless population through the Reaching Home Program. He also highlighted a separate $50-million specifically targeted to women’s shelters. These funding streams are to be a “top-up” on current funding expected to be received by April.