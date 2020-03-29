Concept image of the recent novel coronavirus or COVID-19 strain. (Stock Image)

Canada’s Chief Medical Officer urges younger people to not act as if they are invincible.

Doctor Theresa Tam says that 12-percent of hospitalizations due to COVID 19 are under the age of 40.

She says younger individuals can still experience severe illness that may require hospitalization.

Dr. Tam also reminds urban dwellers to avoid heading to rural communities that may not have the needed capacity for more people.

She also says that the most important religious holidays like Easter and Ramadan will need to adapt to physical distancing measures.