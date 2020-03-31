Creston, BC March 30, 2020:

The Town of Creston spent the day monitoring the news, streamlining our communications, and appreciating how much our community has changed in the last two weeks. Everyone is living in a new reality where the terms “physical distancing” and “self-isolation” are commonplace. Creston, you have been doing so much to flatten the curve, but we still need to keep going.

Today, Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Provincial Medical Health Officer, stated “We are at a critical juncture in our provincial COVID-19 response. We have two paths ahead: we will begin to see evidence of a flattened curve or our rates of infection will rise even more.”

The next two weeks will be crucial to understanding if the precautions we have taken are enough. So remember to wash your hands, maintain physical distance and stay home unless necessary. Each and everyone of us has a part to play in this. We can flatten the curve together.