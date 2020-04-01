Creston, BC March 31, 2020: We know that following the direction of our Provincial Medical Health Officer is the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and flatten the curve. However, it is easy, in our new normal to feel disconnected from each other. Routines are upside down and face-to-face interaction is minimal. Now more than ever we need to reach out to friends, family, and neighbours. From virtual coffee dates and movie nights to simply being on video chat while making dinner, there are many ways we can maintain connection. Remember, in times of uncertainty, our biggest comfort is each other.

The Town of Creston understands that not everyone in our community has access to or uses the internet. To support those individuals we have launched a COVID-19 information line. This line provides daily updates, contact information for community resources, and other messages for residents of the Creston Valley. Over the last week, we have been working on improving our system to better serve you.

Please share our number (250) 428-8658 with those that need it.