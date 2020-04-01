At approximately 4:52 p.m PDT, Kootenay locals felt the earth wobble.

Shaking lasted approximately 20-30 seconds, with a small pause in the middle of the incident, and could be felt as far north as Calgary.

The magnitude 6.5 earthquake’s epicenter was located 10 km bellow ground, between the Challis and Boise National Forests in south-central Idaho.

As of 6:37 p.m March 31, 2020, the USGS reported the estimated fatalities and economic losses in the “green” , meaning there was likely minimal damage and no deaths. But if the epicenter had been in a densely populated city, the consequences would have been much more severe.

The most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Idaho was measured at 6.9 mww in 1983, killing two children and causing an estimated $12.5 million in damage in Challis.

For British Colombians and Idaho residents alike, it was rocky reminder of Mother Nature’s power.