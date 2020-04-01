B.C’s government and all of its members continue to work, but not in Victoria.

Nelson-Creston MLA Michelle Mungall is among the hundreds of thousands of people working from home to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 outbreak.

She said the measure is unprecedented as she and her family and children socially distance themselves, taking each day as it comes.

“We work and we’re on the phone a lot,” Mungall shared with 94.1 juice FM. “For myself, I’ve been connecting with a lot of people throughout the region. Our local government representatives, chambers of commerce, first nations leaders. Checking in just to see how things are going on the ground as this major shift happens in our society.”

Mungall said she and other members of the Legislative Assembly have been working tirelessly to ensure the public’s safety while also setting up a safety net for the province’s now suffering economy.

“One thing that we’ve been very able to do here in British Columbia is put aside partisan politics. There is no time for that right now and everybody knows that,” added Mungall.

As the Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness, Mungall touted the Provincial Small Business Round Table’s role in hearing local concerns across B.C.

“We started bi-weekly phone calls with that round table,” said Mungall. “There’s two members from the Kootenays. So I’m hearing directly from B.C small businesses on what is happening.”

Mungall also sits on the Economic Recovery Task Force along with Premier John Horgan, and she says it will play a key role in the months ahead.

As for keeping British Columbians employed, Mungall said she is happy with the federal aid package that will cover 75% of wages for struggling businesses.