Creston, BC April 1, 2020: Today our Provincial Minister of Health, Adrian Dix, reminded us that it is our responsibility to isolate if we return from travel outside of Canada. Isolation upon return is not just a social responsibility but one mandated by Provincial (Provincial Medical Health Officer’s Order to Travellers) and Federal law (Emergency Order under the Quarantine Act). If you are a Creston resident returning from travel outside of Canada, including the United States, you are required to isolate for 14 days. For support settling in please visit our Community Resource Page.

Hearts for Heroes: In all of the COVID-19 uncertainty, one thing has proven to be true: there are many heroes among us. “Hearts for Heroes” invites you to celebrate the essential workers, emergent volunteers and all of the individuals who have been working tirelessly throughout this crisis. Be bright, bold and use what you have to create a display of hearts. If you have a specific hero or heroes, make a heart for them, write their name on the heart, and place it in your window to brighten their day. Feel free to put up as many hearts as you need to show your gratitude, care and respect for those serving our community. Lastly, please send pictures of your displays to info@creston.ca or tag the Town of Creston on Facebook.