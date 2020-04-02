Map of the reported vehicle fire incident on Highway 3 west of Moyie on Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Supplied by Drive BC)

Highway 3 is closed in both directions west of Moyie due to a reported vehicle fire.

Drive BC said the incident is between Sunrise Road and Tavistock Street, just 1 km west of the community.

The road is completely closed as a result and is blocking all lanes.

Drive BC reports that a detour is not available and there is no estimated time of opening at this moment.

Motorists are asked to be mindful of traffic control in the area while crews respond to the scene.