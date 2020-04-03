The Canada Emergency Relief Benefit Website is Live: The Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides temporary income support to workers who have stopped working and are without employment or self-employment income for reasons related to COVID-19. The Benefit is paid in blocks of four weeks in the amount of $2,000, which is equivalent to $500 per week for a maximum of 16 weeks. Applications will be accepted starting on April 6, 2020. To help manage applications, the Canada Revenue Agency has set up specific days for you to apply, organized by birth month. For more information please visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/cerb-application.html

Childcare Support: A new Provincial process was announced on March 31, 2020 to support parents who are essential service workers during the response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). This process will match parents, who are working on the front lines of B.C.’s COVID-19 response with a child care in their area. This applies for children up to five years of age. Forms can be accessed by calling 1 888 338-6622 and selecting Option 4, or online: www.gov.bc.ca/essential-service-child-care

Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) Operated Creston Landfill: The RDCK operated Landfill on Mallory Road has implemented temporary restrictions to support the safe operation of the site during COVID-19. For full restrictions visit: https://rdck.ca/EN/meta/news/news-archives/2020-news-archive/reminder-about-temporary-restrictions-at-rdck-waste-facilities.html.

There is free disposal of yard and garden waste during the month of April at the Creston Landfill.

Accepted yard and garden waste includes: