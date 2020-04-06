Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says 240,000 people have applied since it opened. The only people filing today were born in January, February, and March. The rest can apply in three-month increments over the rest of the week.

Trudeau also says help is on the way for people who don’t immediately qualify for the CERB, including people who are working fewer hours than they normally would, or hours have been reduced to less than 10 a week, and for post-secondary students who will be out of money from the lack of summer jobs.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged the second anniversary of the Humboldt bus crash. In his daily address, he talked about the 16 hockey players and team staff that lost their lives too soon. He said the community of Humboldt with its strength and resiliency has shown the rest of the country that “we can get through even the darkest of times.”

Trudeau says Parliament will be recalled to pass its second piece of emergency legislation. He was adamant that Parliament must continue to work in order to make sure the business of the country continues. He said they are still looking at ways to meet virtually. Earlier today Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said a smaller number of MPs have proven successful in holding up physical distancing measures when meeting and suggests in-person meetings should continue.