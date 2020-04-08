Air Canada is rehiring thousands of employees that were laid off last week.

The airline giant will be using the Canada Wage Emergency Wage Subsidy. It took several days for the company to determine with government officials if they qualified for the 75-percent wage subsidy.

The government aid is only for companies that have seen a 30-percent or more loss of its gross revenue. Over 16,000 employees will be rehired and it will be retroactive to March 15th.

The Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu and Chief Financial Officer Micheal Rosseau are giving up 100-percent of their salaries.