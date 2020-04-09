Creston, BC – April 8, 2020: We have good news tonight Creston – earlier today our Premier, John Horgan, authorized a special essential service “eggs-emption” for the Easter Bunny. This exemption will allow the Easter Bunny to travel freely into and throughout the Province. Extra precautions will be taken to ensure safe egg-delivery over the weekend and the Easter Bunny is excited to spread cheer and positivity.

New measures support returning British Columbians: The Province is introducing new measures to make sure British Columbians returning home from international destinations have the support they need to self-isolate and keep their communities safe from COVID-19. The measures, which include a new legal requirement to provide a self-isolation plan, support the provincial health officer’s travel orders and reinforce the federal emergency order under the Quarantine Act requiring people entering Canada to self-isolate for 14 days. For more information on the changes upon border arrival please visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020PREM0019-000657.

To access the self isolation plan form click here.

BC Parks Closure: Today, BC Parks announced a full BC Parks System Closure. Effective immediately, all parks, protected areas, conservancies, recreation areas and ecological reserves are closed. All Camping (front and backcountry) is now banned until May 31, 2020. For more information please read: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2020ENV0019-000645

Please note that we have posted an update from Creston Valley Wildlife Management Area regarding their temporary closure: https://www.creston.ca/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=675