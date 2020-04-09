News British Prime Minister Leaves ICU SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff Thursday, Apr. 9th, 2020 London's Westminster Palace and Big Ben. (Supplied by Unsplash) Some good news out of Britain today. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved out of the intensive care unit of a London hospital. He was admitted to the ICU on Monday after suffering lingering symptoms of COVID-19. He was diagnosed two weeks ago. He is now in a ward where he will be closely monitored. While in the ICU Johnson was given oxygen but was not put on a ventilator.