Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has announced 35 new cases of COVID-19 within British Columbia on Saturday, for a total of 1,445 cases.

The breakdown of cases is as follows:

642 – Vancouver Coastal Health (an increase of 13 since yesterday’s announcement)

558 – Fraser Health (an increase of 19)

135 – Interior Health (an increase of 3)

84 – Island Health (no change)

26 – Northern Health (no change)

Additionally, 3 more deaths have occurred, for a cumulative, province-wide total of 58.

Dr. Henry again reminded the public to avoid travelling during the long weekend, stating: “if you don’t have a reason to go, stay home.”

134 people are currently in hospital, while 63 individuals remain in critical care.

905 individuals have fully recovered – a 62% recovery rate.

Dr. Henry confirmed that the 26 cases reported from the Mission Correctional Centre are being recorded in provincial totals.

Henry said that younger women are disproportionately affected, likely reflecting demographics in health care workers.

Finally, the Provincial Health Officer stated that she believes current measures are working: “I do not believe there is a need for stepped-up measures: lockdowns, that kind of thing.”

