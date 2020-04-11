News House of Commons Passes $73-Million Wage Subsidy SHARE ON: Casey Kenny, contributor, Saturday, Apr. 11th, 2020 The House of Commons in Ottawa. (Supplied by Pixabay) The federal government’s wage subsidy legislation has been given the stamp of approval in the House of Commons. The $73-billion wage subsidy was passed Saturday night following a session that saw opposing politicians come together in agreement. The billions of dollars is now expected to flow to companies across the country as they deal with COVID-19. The Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy is designed in the hopes of encouraging companies to rehire workers by offering a 75 per cent wage subsidy over the next three months to businesses that have seen their revenue drop by 30 per cent due to COVID-19. Companies will have to reapply for it each month. The CEWS is expected to receive royal assent from Governor General Julie Payette Saturday night.