The Palace of Westminster in London, holding the two houses of Parlimaent in the United Kingdom. (Supplied by Pixabay)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is out of the hospital.

He had been admitted to the intensive care unit after experiencing persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

He had needed oxygen but was never placed on a ventilator. He thanked the National Health Service for “saving his life”.

There have been 9,875 deaths from COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and nearly 79,000 people have tested positive.

Johnson is resting at Chequers, the country residence of the prime minister.