$50-million has been allocated to help farmers, the fish industry, and meat processors put in place measures to be able to provide migrant workers the ability to isolate for 14-days. Canada’s Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Bibeau says the food and supply chains are essential for maintaining fresh foods and vegetables for all Canadians.

Bibeau announced an exemption for temporary foreign workers along with other foreigners with work and student visas from traveling to Canada. All foreign nationals arriving in Canada during the COVID-19 crisis must follow a strict and mandatory 14-day isolation period.

Bibeau says these rules do come with a cost to businesses, one that the federal government aims to cover by new federal support that provides employers with $1,500 per worker to ensure they are complying with the strict public health requirements.

This support will be in place as long as the Quarantine Act is enforced, and the isolation protocol has to be followed. Government authorities will be following up regularly and will issue severe sanctions and fines to those who do not comply.

**Written by Mo Fahim