Creston, BC – April 15, 2020: The B.C. government has formally extended the provincial state of emergency to the end of the day on April 28, 2020. This extension will continue to support the Province’s COVID-19 pandemic response. Premier John Horgan stated, “We are starting to see the results of our sacrifice, dedication and hard work and we must continue to be steadfast in our commitment to keep our communities safe – for ourselves, our loved ones and our workers on the front lines.”

Town of Creston Council Meetings: During the COVID-19 pandemic, Council meetings will be held virtually and follow a modified meeting schedule (indicated below). Please note, that the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General passed a Ministerial Order regarding Local Government Meetings and Bylaw Process (Ministerial Order No. M083). This Order suspends the requirement to allow members of the public to attend an open meeting of Council or body while the provincial state of emergency is in effect. The Town of Creston recognizes that public participation in local governance is an integral part of providing good government. While public participation is currently limited by technological capacity and circumstance, all Council agenda packages will continue to be posted on the Town of Creston website prior to the scheduled Council Meetings and the minutes will be available upon adoption. Any agenda items that require public consultation and input to move forward (e.g., development variance permits, amendments to the Official Community Plan or zoning bylaws) are on hold.

Regular Committee of the Whole – April 21, 2020

Regular Council Meeting – May 12, 2020 (pending rescinding Order No. M083)

BC Wildfire Service Burn Ban: Effective noon on Thursday April 16, 2020, most open burning activities will be prohibited throughout British Columbia to reduce the likelihood of human caused wildfires, although campfires will still be allowed. These open burning prohibitions will reduce the demands on firefighting resources and help protect the health and safety of the public. They will also help reduce the impact of wildfire smoke on air quality and public health during the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information read the B.C Wildfire Service information bulletin.