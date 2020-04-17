Creston Valley RCMP dealt with a slew of stolen vehicle reports beginning April 15, 2020.

It began with a report of a stolen truck from Erickson which was later found in Cranbrook.

Police attended to a report of a vehicle collision just North of Creston and realized it was stolen from Cranbrook. One female was found to be associated with the stolen vehicle and was held in police custody pending an investigation.

Meanwhile, police say a male suspect fled the scene and may have been responsible for a number of other vehicle thefts in Creston that night.

On April 16 numerous reports came in about more stolen vehicles.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may be able to provide police with any additional information may call the Creston Valley RCMP Detachment at 250-428-9313

For the full, unedited report of last week’s incidents read below.

Creston Media Report

Police received 58 calls for assistance from April 9 to April 16, 2020.

April 9, 2020

Report of threats over social media between neighbours.

Report of an attempted credit card fraud over the phone.

April 10, 2020

A check on the well being of a patron at a hotel resulted in the intoxicated person being lodged in police cells after causing a disturbance.

Report of a theft of a sign in Wynndel.

Attended to a report of a domestic disturbance. Alcohol was a factor.

April 11, 2020

Report of an assault near Sirdar.

Report of harassment by an ex-partner.

Attended to a disturbance at a residence involving alcohol consumption and reported theft of cigarettes.

April 12, 2020

Investigated a domestic assault in Boswell. Charges are pending.

Attended to an assault between two males in Creston.

Report of a theft of a wallet from a vehicle.

April 13, 2020

Report of harassment and threats between two males.

A report of garbage found on a hiking trail near Wynndel was referred to Conservation Officers.

Intervened in a family dispute. No violence reported.

April 14, 2020

Report of harassment after a neighbour gave another the finger.

Report of a male yelling at people eon Canyon Street. Police located the male and he advised that he was mad after seeing a person hitting a dog.

April 15, 2020

Report of a stolen truck from Erickson. The truck was later located in Cranbrook.

Report of a breach of a peace bond in Wynndel.

Report of damage to a business in Creston after a vehicle drove into it.

Police attended to a report of a vehicle collision just North of Creston. Upon investigation it was found that the vehicle had been stolen from Cranbrook. One female was found to be associated to the stolen vehicle and was held in police custody pending the investigation. One other male had fled the scene and may be responsible for a number of other vehicle thefts in Creston overnight. Police investigation continues.

April 16, 2020

Numerous reports of stolen vehicles in Creston possibly related to the suspect from the previous evening.

Report of 40 to 50 people gathering together near Sirdar and not following the Provincial Health recommendations.

S/Sgt. Ryan Currie 2020-04-16