Special Report: Exclusive Interview with B.C. Premier John Horgan

Bradley Jones, staff

Friday, Apr. 17th, 2020

B.C. Premier John Horgan. (Supplied by B.C. Government Flickr)

Vista Radio conducted an exclusive interview with B.C. Premier John Horgan on Friday discussing the COVID-19 pandemic and the province's response.

In the interview, a number of topics were touched on including:

Reopening the economy
Easing the rules and restrictions due to COVID-19
His recent virtual meeting with Justin Trudeau and the other premiers
Federal Emergencies Act
Allocating medical resources to smaller BC communities in the event of an outbreak
Letting prisoners out early
Loss of revenue from transit, casinos, and airports

Hear the full interview with John Horgan below:

https://www.mycrestonnow.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/John-Horgan-Interview-w-Brendan-Pawliw-COVID.mp3