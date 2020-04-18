Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 throughout the province, for a total of 1,647.

3 additional deaths have occurred. 81 Britsh Columbians have now died because of the virus.

Dr. Henry emphasized the continued importance of following the recommendations of health officials, explaining: “We are also protecting our own families and communities by doing what we’re supposed to do.”

Province-wide there are 115 individuals hospitalized, 54 of which are in ICU.

However, 970 people have now fully recovered.

There have been 7 additional cases linked to the outbreak at the Mission Correctional Facility for a total of 70, including 60 inmates.

The breakdown of cases by health authority is as follows:

686 in Vancouver Coastal Health

680 in Fraser Health

150 in Interior Health

97 in Island Health

34 in Northern Health

Henry warned that a surge in new cases is a potential threat, stating:

“The easing of restrictions, when they come, will be gradual.”

“Realistically we will not be having those big events where people gather together this summer,” Henry said, specifically referring to things such as fairs, parades, and weddings.

However, she said that by mid-May authorities will begin to evaluate how to best move forward while still remaining safe.

She advised businesses to begin planning to operate while maintaining physical distances or to consider expanding their online presence.

Dr. Henry explained that achieving herd immunity by isolating the most vulnerable and letting the virus run its course is not a viable strategy, as it would overwhelm hospitals and lead to deaths in groups not considered vulnerable.

*** Story by Justin Madu ***