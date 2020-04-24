Kootenay Employment Services invites the Creston Valley meet more than 20 start-up businesses.

In past years, since 2015, KES has hosted Barnraiser events where locals could meet the graduates of their business courses.

This year the Barnraiser is solely virtual due to physical distancing protocols brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, and accessed via STREAM2020.ca.

There, locals may glimpse into each new business and their owner’s business plan. People may also follow provided links and contact information if they chose to support the start-up.

“We at KES are excited for you to meet them, McGregor said. “The Barnraiser has always been the community’s chance to see the up-and-coming businesses and demonstrate practical support for their success. Business here in the valley is often very personal, conducted in coffee shops or built on small town interpersonal relationships. This event has brought to light the essence of building a culture of business support where both the entrepreneur and the community have roles to play in economic development.”

Each participant in the Barnraiser completed two courses taught by KES.

Stream 1 (LEAP!) a 13 week business testing process

Stream 2 an 8 week business development process.

Graduates then bring their business to the table, in this case a virtual table, and are given the opportunity to engage the community.

“It has never been more relevant to take care of each other and spend where you live than now,” said KES Business Coach, Amber McGregor. “Since LEAP! And Stream 2 launched in 2015, I have stayed focused on people and business culture. The entrepreneur is the point; the business is simply an expression of them. And 80 total entrepreneurs and 49 alumni later, this philosophy has built a legacy of people developing economic and social benefit for themselves and this community.”

If you would like to learn more about KES or its programs, visit their website at: kes.bc.ca or follow them on Facebook. Funding is provided by the Government of Canada through the Canada-British Columbia Workforce Development Agreement.