Nova Scotia RCMP says they’ve identified over 400 witnesses in connection to the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.

In an update Tuesday afternoon, police say they have a sizable major crime unit assigned to investigating the shooting spree that left 22 people dead and they have a duty to complete the investigation as if the gunman was going to stand trial.

They have identified 435 witnesses and have interviewed over half of those, with the list of witnesses expected to grow.

Investigators have determined that the gunman collected police memorabilia and he was wearing an authentic RCMP uniform, including a shirt and pants, at times during the incident. Police say they aren’t sure how he obtained the uniform and they are still investigating. They add the gunman didn’t hide the fact he had replica police vehicles, one of which he drove during the spree, but they don’t know if police had knowledge that he had them. Investigators say he purchased the vehicles through an auction. He left the Portapique area through a field the night of April 18th nine minutes after the first call was made to police.

Police say they are still investigating five scenes and have released the rest back to their respective owners.

**Written by Casey Kenny