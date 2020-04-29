Provincial health authorities have confirmed 55 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infected to 2,053 across B.C., with 168 cases confirmed in the Interior Health region.

According to Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.’s Public Health Officer, most of the new infections have come out of investigations into existing community outbreaks. Those investigations include 46 cases associated with the Superior Poultry plant, 34 cases related to United Poultry.

Henry added that 1,190 have recovered from COVID-19 so far, leaving 863 active cases across the province.

A plan to move forward into a state when B.C. can open back up has been in development, with further details to be given later on in the week.

“We absolutely recognize that the actions we have taken have significant social, financial, emotional and health impacts on all of us. We have been trying to use the science and the data that we have to find that delicate balance of making sure we have just enough restrictions to control this virus, but enough that we can continue to function as a community,” said Henry.

B.C.’s death toll has also risen to 105 as of Tuesday, as two more deaths have been reported. Henry acknowledged the deaths alongside the National Day of Mourning.

“This is a time to honour those who were killed, injured or made ill as a result of workplace injuries. We remember our friends and loved ones and include a number of the people who are affected by COVID-19 as well,” said Henry.

Henry said the focus of health authorities amid the pandemic has been to keep British Columbians as healthy as possible.

“Every decision, every order that we’ve done and every restriction is based on the risk assessment that we have been doing with a focus on breaking those chains of transmission,” said Henry. “We use science, the modelling we’ve been doing and the evidence that has been accumulating from around the world on what’s the best way to control this virus in our communities.”

