The Creston Valley Farmers' Market will be in a different location for the June 21st Solstice. Pealow's Parking lot. (Jensen Shields, MyCrestonNow.com staff)

The Creston Valley Farmers’ Market will open on May, 2, 2020.

However, this year’s market will have to follow strict guidelines and procedures set by the B.C. government.

Physical distancing measures include:

Limit entry to allow for physical distancing separation of 2 metres between individuals and family groups. In large market spaces that may include several streets or blocks, cordon off areas to limit access to allow for 2 metre separation between individuals and physical distancing within those spaces. Poster Minimize entry and exit points to control the number of customers. A single entry and exit location is the best way to manage the number of customers. Manage line-ups into the market to meet physical distancing requirements of 2 metres between individuals and family groups. Direct traffic through the market through the use of chalk or tape markings on the ground, ropes, barriers or other markers as required. Vendors set-up with adequate distance between booths. Manage physical distancing for food vendors providing take away service (for e.g., when ordering and picking up food). Create an environment in the market where customers can practice safe physical distancing of 2 metres. Provide hand-washing facilities and/or access to hand sanitizers for vendors and customers.

Food Vendor options are limited to fresh, frozen and prepared foods. As well as take-away from food carts and food trucks, and pre-packaged liquor. More details on what can and cannot be sold may be found in the provided Temporary Food Market Guidelines.

As for a quick look at how the market will run in Creston, the Town released the following statement;

“The Market will open with 11 food vendors that meet the criteria outlined by the Public Health Authority. Each vendor will be spaced to maintain physical distance from each other. Foot traffic into and out of the market will be monitored, hand wash stations will be available for public use, and no personal bags or containers will be permitted.”

As for those who do not wish to venture out into the public for too long and prefer an option to quickly pick up pre-ordered goods, visit www.localline.ca/creston-valley-farmers-market .

In year’s past the Creston Valley Farmers’ Market was more than a market, it was a social gathering hub. Supporting local food producers plays a key role in keeping the Creston Valley unique and vibrant.

To protect the vendors and the community, the “social” aspect of the market will have to be nixed.

“For now, the Farmers’ Market is essential for local food security and distribution only. Those attending should “shop, don’t stop.” The Town of Creston encourages residents to purchase and enjoy the produce and food products that are available at the Farmers’ Market, but would like to remind everyone to exercise care, practice good personal hygiene and do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”