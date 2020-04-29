News Parliament to Debate Student Subsidy Bill Wednesday SHARE ON: Wendy Gray, staff Wednesday, Apr. 29th, 2020 The House of Commons in Ottawa. (Supplied by Pixabay) Parliament will be debating the federal government’s Canada Emergency Student Benefit Wednesday afternoon. It is the first of once a week in-person sittings of the House of Commons. The bill will include up to $1,250 for students and new graduates who are not eligible for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit or $1,750 for students with dependents or disabilities. There will also be up to $5,000 available for students who are volunteering their time in the fight against COVID-19. The subsidy also extends bursaries, fellowships, and grants for research students, doubles the Canada Students Grants program and enhances the Canada Student Loans Program. An additional $75-million in support is being allocated for post-secondary students in First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities. All told, the bill represents almost $9-billion in support for post-secondary students. In his daily briefing, Trudeau said he is sure all Parliamentarians understand. “We must support our students.”